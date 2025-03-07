LASD Arrests Suspect in Murder of CalArts Student

On Sunday, Feb. 16, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives located and arrested a suspect related to the Feb. 4, murder of Menghan Zhuang which occurred in the city of Newhall.

Jack Minh Terry, 22 was located and arrested in the city of Garden Grove, in Orange County.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Terry was charged with murder.

Terry is being held on zero bail and has an upcoming court date on Thursday, March 27 at San Fernando Court.

There is no additional information at this time.

For additional information or inquiries regarding this case, please contact the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Media Relations at (213) 257-2000 or email them at Media@da.lacounty.gov.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

