LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.

Oscar Camas, is a 21 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen at his residence on the 27000 block of Solamint Road in Santa Clarita, Wed, Apr 28, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Oscar is 5’8” tall, 160lbs with long curly black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the right thigh. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Mr. Camas suffers from depression. His family has not seen or heard from him and are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also provide information through “Crime Stoppers” at (800)222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

