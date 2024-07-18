LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.

The theft took place on June 22, 2024 where the suspects (pictured below,) stole a white, 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate and loaded it in the vehicle seen in the photo.

If you recognize or have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects pictured, please contact Detective Godinez at bmgodine@lasd.org or call (661) 287-5608.

Your assistance is crucial in keeping these suspects off the street and preventing future thefts.

