LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects

Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis.
1928
- L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report
]
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master's University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.
The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season.
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City.
1834
- Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record
]
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
