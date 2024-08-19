header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Donna Puglisi

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi. She is an 82-year-old female White who was last seen on the 15000 block of Condor Ridge Road in Santa Clarita on Sunday, Aug. 18, at approximately 12 p.m.   

Puglisi Lee is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing white jeans.

Puglisi is believed to be driving her blue 2006 four-door Lexus LS430, License plate 5TAM473, with her family dog. Puglisi suffers from dementia, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Donna Puglisi
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the process for the District 3 seat where incumbent Jason Gibbs was the only person to run for election.
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
SCVNews.com