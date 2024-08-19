LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi. She is an 82-year-old female White who was last seen on the 15000 block of Condor Ridge Road in Santa Clarita on Sunday, Aug. 18, at approximately 12 p.m.

Puglisi Lee is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing white jeans.

Puglisi is believed to be driving her blue 2006 four-door Lexus LS430, License plate 5TAM473, with her family dog. Puglisi suffers from dementia, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

