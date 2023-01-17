LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Hagop Raouf Salehian, who is reported missing. Salehian, 48, is a White male, who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 5:24 p.m., on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia.
Salehian is 5 foot 8, 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and wears a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.
Salehian is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He has a possible destination of Calabasas. There is concern for his well-being.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Detective T. Abraham.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
