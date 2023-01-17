header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Man
| Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Missing Person

Click photo to enlarge flyer.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Hagop Raouf Salehian, who is reported missing. Salehian, 48, is a White male, who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 5:24 p.m., on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia.

Salehian is 5 foot 8, 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and wears a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Salehian is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He has a possible destination of Calabasas. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Detective T. Abraham.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
