LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-Risk missing person Drew Barrick Russell.

He is a 26-year-old White male who was last seen on Dec. 22, at 11:26 p.m., on the 20700 block of Plum Canyon Road, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Russell is 5’10”, 160 lbs., with brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, light-colored pants and a silver cross chain.

He has medical conditions that require medication and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

