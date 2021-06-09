LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita Woman who was last seen Aug 10, 2020.

Shannon Michele Reasoner is a 37 year-old female white who was last seen on the 29100 block of Quincy Street, Santa Clarita.

Shannon is 5’02” tall, 120lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shannon suffers from Schizophrenia.

Her family has not seen or heard from her. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

