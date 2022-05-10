LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.

She is a 58-year-old female White, who was last seen on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of Via Oriol, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Brenda Simily is 5’08”, 130 pounds with blue eyes, and blond hair. Last worn clothing is unknown. Missing perspn drives a white 2008 Mazda Tribute, CA License Plate #6GRD630.

Missing Person has a medical history of anxiety, depression and an ankle surgery.

Simily’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective S. Rincon at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting L.A. Crimestoppers.

