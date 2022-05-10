LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
She is a 58-year-old female White, who was last seen on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of Via Oriol, in the city of Santa Clarita.
Brenda Simily is 5’08”, 130 pounds with blue eyes, and blond hair. Last worn clothing is unknown. Missing perspn drives a white 2008 Mazda Tribute, CA License Plate #6GRD630.
Missing Person has a medical history of anxiety, depression and an ankle surgery.
Simily’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking the public’s help in locating her.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective S. Rincon at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting L.A. Crimestoppers.
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,270 new cases countywide, with 114 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,991, county case totals to 2,888,408 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,321, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
