August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
| Friday, Aug 30, 2024
missing canyon country man crop

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person, Arthur Lee AKA Messiah Johnson Jr.

He is a 71-year-old male Black who was last seen on Aug. 30, at 10:06 a.m. on the 16000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Johnson is described as 6’00” tall, 180 lbs., bald with brown eyes and a full beard. He has miscellaneous tattoos on his right arm and a cross with the name “Dorothy” on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a New York hat, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Johnson is medication dependent. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Missing canyon country man
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCVNews.com