LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.

Yates is a 29-year-old, male white, who was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

He is 6’01” tall, 180 lbs., with brown curly shoulder length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and tan pants.

Yates might be driving a 2016 black BMW 328i, PA License# LNB 3273. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Detective M. Perez.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

