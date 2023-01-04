header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
| Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.

Yates is a 29-year-old, male white, who was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.   

He is 6’01” tall, 180 lbs., with brown curly shoulder length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and tan pants.

Yates might be driving a 2016 black BMW 328i, PA License# LNB 3273. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Detective M. Perez.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases

Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates

LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
FULL STORY...

County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input

County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Issued

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Issued
Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
FULL STORY...

Mudslide Closes Section of Lake Hughes Road

Mudslide Closes Section of Lake Hughes Road
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
Stevenson Ranch resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award
Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.
Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award
CDPH Year in Review: Top Public Health Issues of 2022
The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.
CDPH Year in Review: Top Public Health Issues of 2022
Jan. 4: Canyon Country Farmers Market Cancelled
The Canyon Country Farmers Market has been cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Market hours are usually 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 4: Canyon Country Farmers Market Cancelled
Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball emerged as champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball End 2022 with Win
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master's University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball End 2022 with Win
Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation
It’s the Celebration of the Century! A once in a century celebration in honor of Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce members who have supported the chamber through to its 100th anniversary.
Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 62nd For Keeping Personal New Year’s Resolutions
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 62nd For Keeping Personal New Year’s Resolutions
Jan. 7: “Wishful Thinking” Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled “Wishful Thinking” debuting later this month. 
Jan. 7: “Wishful Thinking” Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition for Highest Quality Stroke Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL - Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition for Highest Quality Stroke Care
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Issued
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Issued
Princess Cruises Kicks Off Savings for 2023 in a Big Way
For those eagerly planning their 2023 getaway, Princess Cruises’ Best Sale Ever is back and better than ever.
Princess Cruises Kicks Off Savings for 2023 in a Big Way
County Issues Cold Weather Alert for Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
County Issues Cold Weather Alert for Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records Two New Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,935 new cases countywide from the holiday weekend and 217 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, since Friday. 
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records Two New Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches for 2023 Sought by Santa Clarita
Volunteer youth sports coaches are sought for a variety of programs offered by the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports.
Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches for 2023 Sought by Santa Clarita
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park 2023 Volunteer Docents Needed
The city of Santa Clarita Volunteer Engagement Program seeks 2023 volunteer docents at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park.
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park 2023 Volunteer Docents Needed
Feb. 26: Ace Frehley of KISS at The Canyon Santa Clarita
Ace Frehley inspired numerous up-and-coming rockers to pick up the guitar. He is also listed as a major influence by several renowned contemporary rock guitarists.
Feb. 26: Ace Frehley of KISS at The Canyon Santa Clarita
Register for Spring Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
Registration is now open for the Spring Newhall Community Center Afterschool program. The program is $30 a semester for Santa Clarita residents, $35 for nonresidents.
Register for Spring Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: