LASD Asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person John L Brown.

He is a 68-year-old black male who was last seen on Dec. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m., on the 19000 block of Mesa of the Oaks, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Brown is 6’00”, 180 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, silver cross necklace, blue pants and black sandals.

He was last seen driving a 2016 Dark Blue Dodge Ram 1500 California License Plate CA/64863C2. Brown suffers from a mental health disorder and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

