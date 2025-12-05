header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Wayside
LASD Asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
| Friday, Dec 5, 2025
John Brown crop

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person John L Brown.

He is a 68-year-old black male who was last seen on Dec. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m., on the 19000 block of Mesa of the Oaks, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Brown is 6’00”, 180 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, silver cross necklace, blue pants and black sandals.

He was last seen driving a 2016 Dark Blue Dodge Ram 1500 California License Plate CA/64863C2. Brown suffers from a mental health disorder and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

John Brown
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling
Last week we kicked off the boys and girls Foothill League soccer seasons, noting that there were a number of league games coming up on Dec. 2 and 4. Now that those have been contested, here is where things stand:
Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Wayside
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center's Holiday Toy Drive. 
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
