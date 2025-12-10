LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects

On June 8, 2025, the three individuals each threw large rocks from an elevated position at CHP officers attempting to defend themselves on the 101 freeway-southbound in the city of Los Angeles during widespread anti-immigration enforcement protests.

These assaults endangered the lives of numerous sworn CHP officers and resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to law enforcement vehicles.

The three pictured individuals appeared to be part of a larger group of young males riding “pocket bikes” who arrived in the area and began committing assaults and vandalisms.

One of these three suspects appeared to be older and much heavier than the others, was wearing a “Small Engine Cams” company hooded sweatshirt and was riding a pocket bike with a noticeable extended rear exhaust pipe, while the other two suspects wore unique helmets (see photos).

LASD Major Crimes Bureau-Metro Detail is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any or all three pictured suspects, their current whereabouts, and in gathering any additional information or evidence related to this violent crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or may have any information are encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau – Metro Detail, (562)946-7893, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

Like this: Like Loading...