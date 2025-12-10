LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails

In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

This groundbreaking initiative marks the first time this technology will be utilized in jails, providing deputies with a reliable tool to accurately document interactions, reduce conflicts, and improve the review process of critical incidents.

This initiative aims to foster a safer environment, ensuring that all interactions are captured and reviewed with the utmost integrity.

“As the nation’s largest jail system, we must continue to lead with innovation and accountability,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “This advancement marks a significant step forward in protecting both our workforce and those in our custody.”

On Oct. 1, 2025, deputies at Men’s Central Jail, Twin Towers Correctional Facility, Inmate Reception Center, and the Century Regional Detention Facility officially began utilizing BWC. Since deployment, more than 1,000 personnel have been trained and are actively using BWC, with 70 to 100 being trained and deployed weekly throughout custody operations.

Currently, the Department has deployed:\

1,235 BWC in Custody

4,212 BWC in Patrol and Specialized Units

5,447 Total BWC Department-wide

The one-time startup cost for the BWC program was $13.46 million, with an annual ongoing cost of approximately $26 million. The Department expressed appreciation for the support and funding from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that made this critical project possible.

Even before full implementation, year-to-date overall use-of-force incidents in custody were down by more than 22 percent. Reducing use-of-force incidents enhances safety for our custody personnel and health professionals working inside the facilities. In addition to improving safety, BWC provides enhanced documentation that maintains compliance with court-ordered Settlement Agreements by adding additional layers of review.

BWC creates a reliable historical record of incidents, enabling accurate assessment, accountability when necessary, and resolution of allegations. When combined with existing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems, BWC provides a more comprehensive view of incidents inside the jail facilities. While CCTV footage typically offers an elevated or overhead viewpoint that can limit full understanding of an incident, BWC captures events from the perspective of the employee and includes audio, which further helps with context that traditional CCTV can’t provide.

The next phase of deployment will expand BWC to the Pitchess Detention Center, the Los Angeles County General Medical Center jail ward, and all Custody Support Units. Construction and infrastructure upgrades to support this expansion are already underway and are expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The BWC rollout has also enabled the introduction of the new Taser 10 into custody facilities, with:

40 units deployed at Men’s Central Jail

10 units deployed at the Inmate Reception Center

Taser 10 features a loud audible warning when the safety is disengaged. During the first month of deployment, the warning alone successfully mitigated three out of five potential force incidents. Additional safety enhancements include automatic activation of BWC when the Taser 10 is unholstered, and improved accuracy over previous Taser models.

As part of the Sheriff’s vision to modernize the Department we are also pursuing enhanced inmate communication and rehabilitation technology, including individual tablet access for video visitation with family, educational programming, entertainment, and electronic messaging. The Department is currently pursuing a new Inmate Communication System and Services contract to support these efforts, which is anticipated to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in the first quarter of 2026.

In parallel with technology upgrades, the Department continues to modernize its aging fleet, particularly the inmate transportation buses, which transport an average of 2,000 inmates per day for court appearances, medical appointments, and other essential movements. On December 19, 2024, the Department launched 20 new inmate transportation buses. This fiscal year, an additional 14 buses were requested, with 8 already delivered and being outfitted. The Department is also in the final approval stages for 17 additional buses, bringing the projected total to 51 new buses by Fall 2026.

As technology and equipment continue to evolve, the Department remains committed to seeking the best tools available to support personnel, enhance operational effectiveness, and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals in the Department’s care.

The Press Conference can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjeObwLQdvY.

