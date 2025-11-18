LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.

Founded in 1850, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is recognized as one of the oldest and largest law enforcement agencys in the United States.

“This milestone is not just a reflection of the LASD’s storied past, but a testament to the ongoing growth, modernization and unwavering commitment to public safety,” said LASD officials.

The celebration brought together Sheriff Robert G. Luna, true crime guest speakers Michael A. Fratantoni and world-renowned historian Joan Renner, Chiefs of Police from across Los Angeles County, Department retirees and executives and partner law enforcement agencies.

Attendees were welcomed with an exclusive historical experience, including displays and artifacts exhibited from the Hall of Justice Museum spanning from 1925 to the present day. Guests also explored a rich collection of archival photographs documenting the department’s inception in 1850 through modern times.

“Celebrating 175 years of service is more than a look back at how far we have come, it is a tribute to the generations of men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting Los Angeles County. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment laid the foundation for the Department we are today. As we honor our past, we stand inspired to continue evolving, strengthening trust and building a safer future for the communities we serve,” said Luna.

A major highlight of the event was a showcase of over 20 historic law enforcement vehicles, offering a rare glimpse into the department’s transportation legacy. Among the most recognizable vehicles were the 1949 Ford Sedan known as the “Grey Ghost,” a newly restored 1958 Chevy Delray in classic black and white and a 1976 Chevy Nova patrol car. The exhibit also featured the 1875 Mud Wagon, the oldest mode of transportation in LASD’s history, alongside the Department’s oldest motorized vehicle, a 1917 Ford Model T.

Attendees had access to an extensive collection of vintage equipment such as antique Sheriff’s badges, early era uniforms and an assortment of historic handcuffs.

The exhibit also showcased the iconic Biscailuz rodeo saddle and authentic “Wild West Day” artifacts, including the original badge of the 18th Sheriff, Martin Aguirre, his historic stagecoach shotgun and personal effects belonging to early sheriffs and deputies.

True crime presentations throughout the day offered deeper insight into notable cases that shaped Los Angeles County’s law enforcement history.

