LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs in driving under the influence cases.

The funding will also be used for educational training of toxicologists. The new equipment will improve laboratory efficiency and allow the LASD to better identify and determine the concentration of drugs and other chemicals in samples for driving under the influence cases.

The LASD’s Forensic Toxicology program provides forensic science services to approximately 200 localities in Los Angeles County, including the LASD and California Highway Patrol. The LASD Crime Lab processes an average of 3,000 samples for screening and identification of controlled substances in traffic safety cases annually.

The grant program runs through September 2026.

Funding for the grant program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

