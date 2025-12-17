LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases

|
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations.
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that registration is open for the second annual School Leadership to End Hate Winter Institute, co-hosted by the California Department of Education and the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, 2026, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community, and giving back.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today issued its decision in the Tesla administrative case, adopting the administrative law judge’s proposed decision
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
1839
- Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
1902
- Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story
]
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
