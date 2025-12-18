header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
| Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations.

On Dec. 16, 2025, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna joined by personnel from LASD Custody Services Division, District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, Correctional Health Services, the Office of Inspector General, the Civilian Oversight Commission, and representatives from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, celebrated the achievements of 13 Mental Health Assistants and 150 incarcerated individuals at the Fifth Annual Forensic In-Patient Stepdown Program at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

The Sheriff’s Department along with our collaborative partners remain committed to the growth and expansion of this program. The FIP Step Down Program takes a compassionate approach to caring for incarcerated individuals living with mental illness through inmate peer counseling approaches that embeds general population inmates into the Twin Towers psychiatric units.

The peer counselors, known as Mental Health Assistant inmates, live alongside patients and assist custody staff, and correctional health services personnel with delivering social activities, educational opportunities, life-skills training, and treatment services. The Mental Health Assistant inmates guide participants through a structured curriculum designed to meet theirneeds and encourage personal progress.

The FIP Step Down Program is a unique program that began in 2016, as a collaboration between LASD custody personnel, Correctional Health Services and inmates from the general population, who later became known as Mental Health Assistants. The program was created as a new and innovative way of providing care to individuals with serious mental illness.

The program was initially implemented at the Twin Tower Correctional Facility, in one of the “custody pods” – Module 141, which is a housing unit where inmates live in smaller groups around the central dayroom for easier security monitoring. At the time, there were only two Mental Health Assistant inmates but over time, custody personnel saw the positive impact the FIP Step Down Program was making and the program evolved from one floor, into four floors adding more Mental Health Assistants within the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Robert Luna during the ceremony said, “There is something special happening in this place and with this program. This program does pave the way for considering a different alternative to the way to care for our incarcerated community, who does suffer from mental illness. To the best of our knowledge, there is no other county jail that provides anything similar to this FIP Step Down Program. That is a long way of saying, we are very proud of what we are doing here.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department along with county partners continue to look for innovative ways to provide resources and programs that help our incarcerated population develop skills, improve family ties and become productive citizens upon release.
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases

LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
FULL STORY...

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that registration is open for the second annual School Leadership to End Hate Winter Institute, co-hosted by the California Department of Education and the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education.
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
March 1: JCI Santa Clartia Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, 2026, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community, and giving back.
March 1: JCI Santa Clartia Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today issued its decision in the Tesla administrative case, adopting the administrative law judge’s proposed decision
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
