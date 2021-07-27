LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital

First responders were called to a report of a shooting involving an employee of the L.A. County Sheriff‘s Department in Valencia on Tuesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.

Officials received the call at 7:29 a.m. on the 25400 block of Plaza Escovar, off of Wiley Canyon Road, in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene for reports of shots fired, according to spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga, who later confirmed the incident involved an LASD employee who was on approved leave.

“It was reported to us by (Sheriff’s Department) that somebody was shooting in the area,” said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

When firefighters arrived, the scene had not yet been cleared and units on the scene were ordered to temporarily hold back until it was deemed safe to enter, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

At approximately 8 a.m., an ambulance and multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles could be seen parked on the neighborhood street.

One patient was transported to the hospital at 8:04 a.m. in unknown condition, Lua said.

While no arrests had been made, Arriaga said there were no outstanding suspects and the public safety was not at risk as of 9 a.m.

Involved parties were still being interviewed, and the incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning, Arriaga added.

Neighbor John Whitlaw said there was an incident between the residents of two of the homes on Plaza Escovar about a month ago where two women were seen arguing.

“They were literally fist-fighting, and their kids were out on the street crying,” he said. “I was coming down the street, and you could hear the yelling and screaming.”

While he called the Sheriff’s Department then, he doesn’t know what came of the incident.

Another neighbor, Ron Van Der Meer, was in bed when he heard a burst of gunfire and approximately seven shots fired, he said.

“It seemed like a burst of five and then a short pause and then two more,” he said, adding that about 10-15 minutes later squad cars began to arrive. “We heard the sirens.”

A third home at the end of the street had a broken window, as well as shattered garage door windows — neither of the two homes involved in the incident last month appeared damaged from the street — and Van Der Meer said he saw deputies first knock, before breaking down the door of that home.

“I think the people who lived there moved out about a week ago … and it’s vacant,” he added.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...