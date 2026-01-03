header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
| Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
lasd-patrol-car-walmart

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.

The press release from LASD can be read below:

“In 2025, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made substantial progress in public safety, accountability, operational improvements, employee wellness and technology modernization, all while managing unprecedented operational demands such as the wildfire natural disaster and major public demonstrations.

These achievements reflect the collective leadership, direction, and management of the Department’s Executive Staff, but most importantly the professionalism, resilience, and dedication of the men and women, sworn and professional, volunteers, and reserve deputies, who serve our communities across Los Angeles County each day.

The Department’s public safety initiatives achieved remarkable success. There was a significant decrease in Part I crimes, which include violent and property crimes, with a 12.5% drop from 2024 and a 14% reduction from 2023.

Violent crimes, including homicides and robberies, saw notable decreases, while reported rapes experienced a slight rise. Property crimes, particularly burglaries, declined sharply, with a notable 20% reduction in auto theft across the County. Aggravated assaults with firearms and unlawful shootings also decreased, reflecting an overall improvement in public safety.

This achievement was attributed to targeted hotspot enforcement, data-driven deployment strategies, and strong collaboration with local, state, and federal partners.

Additionally, patrol personnel expanded proactive outreach through the Homeless Outreach Services Team, which contacted more than 4,500 individuals experiencing homelessness and conducted 420 encampment operations connecting those in need with essential services and long-term support.

In response to illegal street takeovers, stations partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol to conduct coordinated enforcement operations. This collaboration effectively reduced these dangerous incidents and laid the groundwork for the Department’s first Department-led Street takeover training curriculum, scheduled to launch in early 2026.

Throughout the year, LASD remained focused on strengthening staffing levels, enhancing recruitment and retention and prioritizing employee wellness. It collaborated closely with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and received strong support to fund eight academy classes, graduating 401 deputies, with average class sizes increasing 29% over the prior year.

The Guiding Recruits into Training Program reduced academy attrition from historical rates of 20-40% to less than 5% among participants. Working closely with the Board and the County CEO, the Department secured additional funding to further strengthen recruitment efforts with a paperless background system, recruitment bus wraps, billboard campaigns and more than 250 recruitment events, including a Women’s Symposium.

Since LASD hired a marketing firm to bolster targeted recruitment efforts, it has seen the average number of applicants per week increase from 190 to 300, which is over a 50% increase. To date, over 18,000 applications have been processed.

Wellness initiatives continue to be a priority and this year we have expanded our funding and programs to include employee wellness rooms, increased peer support and chaplain programs, annual wellness visits for high trauma exposed personnel, hosted the second annual Better Together 5K run/walk event, suicide-prevention programming, Chateau wellness training, and enhanced therapeutic equipment. In addition, the Department’s Wellness App is on roughly 7,376 Department issued phones which directly links personnel to services, information, and Psychological Services Bureau.

The Custody Division made several improvements in 2025. On Oct. 1, deputies at the Men’s Central Jail, the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the Inmate Reception Center and the Century Regional Detention Facility began using custody body-worn cameras, with more than 1,000 personnel trained and 70-100 additional deputies trained weekly.

Deployment at the Pitchess Detention Center is anticipated in early 2026. Use-of-force incidents in custody decreased by nearly 20% in 2025, leading to an over 40% reduction over the past four years.

This significant decline was achieved through the implementation of updated policies and technology upgrades aimed at modernizing the jails. LASD maintained 10 months of sustained compliance with the Rutherford settlement, by significantly improving the IRC through a series of corrective actions to shorten wait times and speed medical and mental health screening for individuals arriving at the L.A. County Jails.

The Department continued its progress under the Rosas v. Baca case and achieved compliance with 42 out of 69 DOJ settlement agreement provisions. Additionally, partial compliance was achieved with another 18 provisions at one or more facilities.

The “Cook Chill Program” at MCJ enhanced food service efficiency by ensuring that food is delivered hot directly from carts that can maintain temperature for four hours.

This initiative also resulted in reduced waste. Furthermore, the Forensic In-Patient Step Down Housing Program expanded to 18 housing areas at the TTCF and during the latest graduation on Dec. 16, the program graduated 114 incarcerated individuals.

The Office of Constitutional Policing played a central role in advancing constitutional policing, accountability, compliance and transparency. The office organized the Annual Hate Crimes Forum, drafted a new Unmanned Aircraft System policy to permit drones to serve as first responders, implemented a new Use of Force Policy and oversaw a new Hate Crime Policy deemed compliant with state law by the California Department of Justice.

Internal oversight strengthened through a revamped Risk Management Forum, 31 completed and published audits, expanded real-time dashboards, and continued progress under the Antelope Valley Settlement Agreement, where monitors commended the Department’s data-driven decision-making and two-captain model. Transparency efforts included responding to 4,373 Public Records Act requests, updating public-facing complaint and commendation processes, and piloting AI-assisted video redaction tools to save hundreds of staff hours.

Administrative Services and Technology & Support Divisions ensured fiscal stewardship and modernization amid constraints.

LASD purchased 31 inmate transportation buses, custody body-worn cameras, facility improvements to address important deferred maintenance needs in custody, and critical IT upgrades, and finalized the contract for a new Computer-Aided Dispatch system scheduled for implementation in 2026.

The Board of Supervisors funded the initial phase of the new CAD system, and the Department is further collaborating with the CEO and Board to fund the next two phases which will result in a centralized state-of-the-art call-taking, dispatch and training centers.

Infrastructure upgrades included CCTV replacements, data-center modernization, forensic and laboratory enhancements, replacement of legacy systems, issuance of more than 1,200 ballistic vests and disposal of 15 tons of narcotics and inventory, including over 2,000 firearms.

Over the past year, LASD has achieved significant operational and public safety milestones through technological advancements, focused enforcement and comprehensive investigative efforts. Traffic Services modernized field operations by deploying 400 Apple iPads to deputies, transitioning to fully electronic reporting that reduced processing time, eliminated most paper costs, improved accuracy, and accelerated public access to reports.

The members of the Organized Crime Retail Task Force completed 1,739 investigations, made 326 arrests and recovered more than $20 million in stolen retail merchandise.

The Narcotics Bureau’s Overdose Response Task Force contributed to a 27% reduction in overdose deaths within the Sheriff’s jurisdiction in 2024, filed 45 cases against suspects who supplied narcotics that resulted in fatal overdoses, and seized more than 30,000 pounds of illegal drugs through coordinated efforts with federal and local partners.

The Homicide Bureau reported a 12% reduction in murders from 2024 to 2025 and the Homicide Bureau Body Worn Camera Unit completed the deployment of 3,000 Taser 10 devices. As a result of the Taser 10 deployments, ongoing force option training, and crisis stabilization training, deputy involved shootings dropped to 12 in 2025, which is well below the decade long average, demonstrating the effectiveness of enhanced training and technology. Additionally, LASD established the Crime Gun Intelligence Center to strengthen firearm-related investigations and personnel continued extensive planning with state and federal partners for the upcoming world events, such as the World Cup in 2026 and the LA28 Olympic Games.”

“As we close out 2025, a year that also marked the 175th anniversary of our Department, I am reminded of the strength, professionalism, and resilience of the men and women who serve our communities,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “This year brought meaningful progress in crime reduction, accountability, and modernization, but it also tested us in profound ways. We endured the heartbreaking loss of three of our Arson Explosives Detail detectives, responded to unprecedented natural wildfire disasters and navigated large-scale demonstrations that demanded constant readiness, professionalism and coordination. Through every challenge, our personnel continued to serve with courage, compassion, and integrity. I am deeply proud of their dedication and sacrifice and I remain committed to supporting our personnel and evolving the Department into a modernized 21st century policing agency as we move forward into 2026.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress

LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
FULL STORY...

More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens

More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Through Jan. 22: SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program

Through Jan. 22: SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
FULL STORY...

SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture

SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
FULL STORY...

CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period

CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
SCVNews.com