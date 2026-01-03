LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.

The press release from LASD can be read below:

“In 2025, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made substantial progress in public safety, accountability, operational improvements, employee wellness and technology modernization, all while managing unprecedented operational demands such as the wildfire natural disaster and major public demonstrations.

These achievements reflect the collective leadership, direction, and management of the Department’s Executive Staff, but most importantly the professionalism, resilience, and dedication of the men and women, sworn and professional, volunteers, and reserve deputies, who serve our communities across Los Angeles County each day.

The Department’s public safety initiatives achieved remarkable success. There was a significant decrease in Part I crimes, which include violent and property crimes, with a 12.5% drop from 2024 and a 14% reduction from 2023.

Violent crimes, including homicides and robberies, saw notable decreases, while reported rapes experienced a slight rise. Property crimes, particularly burglaries, declined sharply, with a notable 20% reduction in auto theft across the County. Aggravated assaults with firearms and unlawful shootings also decreased, reflecting an overall improvement in public safety.

This achievement was attributed to targeted hotspot enforcement, data-driven deployment strategies, and strong collaboration with local, state, and federal partners.

Additionally, patrol personnel expanded proactive outreach through the Homeless Outreach Services Team, which contacted more than 4,500 individuals experiencing homelessness and conducted 420 encampment operations connecting those in need with essential services and long-term support.

In response to illegal street takeovers, stations partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol to conduct coordinated enforcement operations. This collaboration effectively reduced these dangerous incidents and laid the groundwork for the Department’s first Department-led Street takeover training curriculum, scheduled to launch in early 2026.

Throughout the year, LASD remained focused on strengthening staffing levels, enhancing recruitment and retention and prioritizing employee wellness. It collaborated closely with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and received strong support to fund eight academy classes, graduating 401 deputies, with average class sizes increasing 29% over the prior year.

The Guiding Recruits into Training Program reduced academy attrition from historical rates of 20-40% to less than 5% among participants. Working closely with the Board and the County CEO, the Department secured additional funding to further strengthen recruitment efforts with a paperless background system, recruitment bus wraps, billboard campaigns and more than 250 recruitment events, including a Women’s Symposium.

Since LASD hired a marketing firm to bolster targeted recruitment efforts, it has seen the average number of applicants per week increase from 190 to 300, which is over a 50% increase. To date, over 18,000 applications have been processed.

Wellness initiatives continue to be a priority and this year we have expanded our funding and programs to include employee wellness rooms, increased peer support and chaplain programs, annual wellness visits for high trauma exposed personnel, hosted the second annual Better Together 5K run/walk event, suicide-prevention programming, Chateau wellness training, and enhanced therapeutic equipment. In addition, the Department’s Wellness App is on roughly 7,376 Department issued phones which directly links personnel to services, information, and Psychological Services Bureau.

The Custody Division made several improvements in 2025. On Oct. 1, deputies at the Men’s Central Jail, the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the Inmate Reception Center and the Century Regional Detention Facility began using custody body-worn cameras, with more than 1,000 personnel trained and 70-100 additional deputies trained weekly.

Deployment at the Pitchess Detention Center is anticipated in early 2026. Use-of-force incidents in custody decreased by nearly 20% in 2025, leading to an over 40% reduction over the past four years.

This significant decline was achieved through the implementation of updated policies and technology upgrades aimed at modernizing the jails. LASD maintained 10 months of sustained compliance with the Rutherford settlement, by significantly improving the IRC through a series of corrective actions to shorten wait times and speed medical and mental health screening for individuals arriving at the L.A. County Jails.

The Department continued its progress under the Rosas v. Baca case and achieved compliance with 42 out of 69 DOJ settlement agreement provisions. Additionally, partial compliance was achieved with another 18 provisions at one or more facilities.

The “Cook Chill Program” at MCJ enhanced food service efficiency by ensuring that food is delivered hot directly from carts that can maintain temperature for four hours.

This initiative also resulted in reduced waste. Furthermore, the Forensic In-Patient Step Down Housing Program expanded to 18 housing areas at the TTCF and during the latest graduation on Dec. 16, the program graduated 114 incarcerated individuals.

The Office of Constitutional Policing played a central role in advancing constitutional policing, accountability, compliance and transparency. The office organized the Annual Hate Crimes Forum, drafted a new Unmanned Aircraft System policy to permit drones to serve as first responders, implemented a new Use of Force Policy and oversaw a new Hate Crime Policy deemed compliant with state law by the California Department of Justice.

Internal oversight strengthened through a revamped Risk Management Forum, 31 completed and published audits, expanded real-time dashboards, and continued progress under the Antelope Valley Settlement Agreement, where monitors commended the Department’s data-driven decision-making and two-captain model. Transparency efforts included responding to 4,373 Public Records Act requests, updating public-facing complaint and commendation processes, and piloting AI-assisted video redaction tools to save hundreds of staff hours.

Administrative Services and Technology & Support Divisions ensured fiscal stewardship and modernization amid constraints.

LASD purchased 31 inmate transportation buses, custody body-worn cameras, facility improvements to address important deferred maintenance needs in custody, and critical IT upgrades, and finalized the contract for a new Computer-Aided Dispatch system scheduled for implementation in 2026.

The Board of Supervisors funded the initial phase of the new CAD system, and the Department is further collaborating with the CEO and Board to fund the next two phases which will result in a centralized state-of-the-art call-taking, dispatch and training centers.

Infrastructure upgrades included CCTV replacements, data-center modernization, forensic and laboratory enhancements, replacement of legacy systems, issuance of more than 1,200 ballistic vests and disposal of 15 tons of narcotics and inventory, including over 2,000 firearms.

Over the past year, LASD has achieved significant operational and public safety milestones through technological advancements, focused enforcement and comprehensive investigative efforts. Traffic Services modernized field operations by deploying 400 Apple iPads to deputies, transitioning to fully electronic reporting that reduced processing time, eliminated most paper costs, improved accuracy, and accelerated public access to reports.

The members of the Organized Crime Retail Task Force completed 1,739 investigations, made 326 arrests and recovered more than $20 million in stolen retail merchandise.

The Narcotics Bureau’s Overdose Response Task Force contributed to a 27% reduction in overdose deaths within the Sheriff’s jurisdiction in 2024, filed 45 cases against suspects who supplied narcotics that resulted in fatal overdoses, and seized more than 30,000 pounds of illegal drugs through coordinated efforts with federal and local partners.

The Homicide Bureau reported a 12% reduction in murders from 2024 to 2025 and the Homicide Bureau Body Worn Camera Unit completed the deployment of 3,000 Taser 10 devices. As a result of the Taser 10 deployments, ongoing force option training, and crisis stabilization training, deputy involved shootings dropped to 12 in 2025, which is well below the decade long average, demonstrating the effectiveness of enhanced training and technology. Additionally, LASD established the Crime Gun Intelligence Center to strengthen firearm-related investigations and personnel continued extensive planning with state and federal partners for the upcoming world events, such as the World Cup in 2026 and the LA28 Olympic Games.”

“As we close out 2025, a year that also marked the 175th anniversary of our Department, I am reminded of the strength, professionalism, and resilience of the men and women who serve our communities,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “This year brought meaningful progress in crime reduction, accountability, and modernization, but it also tested us in profound ways. We endured the heartbreaking loss of three of our Arson Explosives Detail detectives, responded to unprecedented natural wildfire disasters and navigated large-scale demonstrations that demanded constant readiness, professionalism and coordination. Through every challenge, our personnel continued to serve with courage, compassion, and integrity. I am deeply proud of their dedication and sacrifice and I remain committed to supporting our personnel and evolving the Department into a modernized 21st century policing agency as we move forward into 2026.”

