Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., on the 21000 Nandina Lane in the city of Newhall.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the area regarding a welfare check and discovered a female adult unresponsive.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
SCVNews.com