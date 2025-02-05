LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall

|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
1921
- After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story
]
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
1822
- Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story
]
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
