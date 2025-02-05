LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., on the 21000 Nandina Lane in the city of Newhall.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the area regarding a welfare check and discovered a female adult unresponsive.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

