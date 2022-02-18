LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 18, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website L.A. Crimestoppers.

