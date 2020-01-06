LASD: How to Protect Your Catalytic Converter

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have recently noted an increase in the number of calls for catalytic converter thefts from trucks and cars, and offered tips to keep the devices safe.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“How do you know if your vehicle’s catalytic converter has been stolen? Oh, you will know, because as soon as the engine is started, you will hear the loudest roaring sound like you’ve ever heard.

“Thieves target the catalytic converters for the value in the metal. If you are a victim, it can be a very costly part to replace.

To Reduce the Chance of Theft

* Park in well-lit areas.

* Park near building entrances or where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. Areas where there are a lot of people around are less likely to be targeted by thieves.

* See something, say something! If you see individuals acting suspiciously around vehicles, call us immediately at 661-255-1121.

Although any vehicle can be targeted, over half of the recent catalytic converter thefts have involved F-250, F-350 trucks.

Have a crime tip? Visit www.LACrimeStoppers.org.”

What exactly is a catalyic converter?

From Wikipedia:

“A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). Catalytic converters are usually used with internal combustion engines fueled by either gasoline or diesel—including lean-burn engines as well as kerosene heaters and stoves.

“The first widespread introduction of catalytic converters was in the United States automobile market. To comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s stricter regulation of exhaust emissions, most gasoline-powered vehicles starting with the 1975 model year must be equipped with catalytic converters.”