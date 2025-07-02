LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness

With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.

One way we support that commitment is through clear and consistent uniform standards that help community members identify our personnel.

The primary uniform worn by deputies on patrol is known as the Class A uniform. This includes olive green pants, a tan shirt with shoulder patches reading “Los Angeles County Sheriff,” and the Department’s iconic six-pointed gold star badge. Deputies also display their name or badge number and do not wear face coverings while on duty.

In addition to the standard patrol attire, some Deputies may wear a lighter version of the uniform, still bearing the official badge—either metal cloth—and clear identification.

Detectives, executives, and other administrative personnel may wear business attire. When armed, they will display their LASD badge on their belt and wear a green nameplate with their name, rank, and a small gold star.

For specific assignments, Deputies may wear an outer duty vest. These vests are olive green and clearly marked with “Sheriff” on the front and back, along with the Deputy’s name and badge.

Specialized units, such as SWAT, K-9, Arson/Explosives Detail, and Aero Bureau, may be seen in green coveralls marked with “Sheriff” on the back. These uniforms may include black or gold embroidery for name tags and patches. Other units may wear polo-style shirts with sewn-on gold badges and names, along with green “Sheriff” lettering on the back.

Deputies also wear green jackets that vary in weight and design. Lighter jackets include large “Sheriff” lettering across the back and a gold badge on the front. Heavier jackets are equipped with sewn-on star badges, name tapes, and shoulder patches.

All sworn personnel are easily identifiable by at least one of the following: a star badge, Department patches, the word “Sheriff” on their clothing, or a combination of these.

To help our community easily identify LASD personnel and distinguish them from other law enforcement agencies, we’ve created a short informational video. This video provides a visual guide to LASD uniforms and helps you recognize our Deputies in the field.

If a community member ever questions the identity of someone claiming to be an LASD Deputy, they are encouraged to ask for a name or badge number—or request that a supervisor respond to the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to ensuring our community can clearly recognize and trust the dedicated Deputies who serve and protect them every day.

We encourage you to take a moment and watch the video and share it to help promote understanding and stronger community engagement.

https://youtube.com/shorts/ WcR2dfRHKNM

