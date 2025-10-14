LASD Investigates Death of Valencia Woman on Town Center Drive

On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia. Romney is reported to be the sister-in-law of politician Mitt Romney.

The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

