LASD Investigating Drowning Deaths of Two Children in Lake Hughes

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning deaths of two juveniles in Lake Hughes. The incident was reported Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.

The incident began when Palmdale Sheriff Station deputies received a call for assistance in locating two missing children. Upon arrival to the location, deputies contacted the mother who had removed her children from a nearby pond. The deputies’ observed the children were unresponsive and immediately began CPR.

Paramedics arrived at the location and continued lifesaving efforts. The children were airlifted to a nearby hospital where both were subsequently pronounced deceased.

Detectives later learned the children were last seen playing in the yard of the location. When the mother went to call them into the residence, she noticed the children were missing and began searching for them. The mother located them inside a shallow pond near the residence.

The children were siblings and are described as a 4-year-old male and a 3-year-old female.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website Crime Stoppers.

