LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sergio Moises Centeno Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sergio Moises Centeno.

Centeno was last seen on Jan. 10, 2026, at 3 p.m. on the 28000 block of Hillfield Lane, in the city of Canyon Country.

Sergio is described as a 39-year-old male Hispanic adult, 5’05”, 160 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and a “Rage Against the Machine” tattoo on left arm. He was last seen wearing a black oversizd T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Sergio has mental health conditions and has a possible destination of Venice Beach. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http:// lacrimestoppers.org

