LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sergio Moises Centeno Canyon Country

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The California Hispanic Legislative Caucus announced that Carlos Valdez has been named Caucus Consultant. Valdez brings nearly three decades of public policy and public affairs experience at the federal, state, and local levels.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sergio Moises Centeno.
|
Caltrans today announced awarding $202 million to 143 local, clean transportation projects to prioritize public transit and electric vehicle options in California communities most affected by pollution.
|
Congressman George Whitesides (CA-27) announced that he secured more than $3 million for local law enforcement and public safety initiatives across the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and San Fernando Valley.
|
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that after just one year in office, she and her team have successfully secured more than $500,000 for constituents by helping individuals, families, and local organizations navigate state government and recover funds owed to them.
|
Bruce Yonemoto has spent a lifetime exploring experimental cinema and video art and has developed a body of work that positions itself within the overlapping intersections of art and commerce.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
|
The College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program has been named the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award winner by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges.
|
1988
- One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes
]
|
The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.
|
Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.
|
New Global Adventures, headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, has released its 2026 calendar of events.
|
NewHydrogen, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based business and the developer of ThermoLoop, has announced the appointment of Ryan Patrick as Senior Chemical Engineer.
|
Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children.
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.
|
The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting and the Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority Regular Meeting, both previously scheduled for Jan. 20, have been canceled.
|
1847
- Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story
]
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
|
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
|
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.