LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva.

de Silva was last seen on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 31000 block of Castaic Road, in the unincorporated area of Castaic.

de Silva is described as a 39-year-old Native American male adult, 5’08”, 160 lbs., bald, with brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

de Silva’s family is concerned for his well-being as he suffers from mental health issues and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-6700.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http:// lacrimestoppers.org

