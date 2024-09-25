LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Person

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk Missing Person, Cayla Marchetti, AKA Rowan.

She is an 18-year-old female, White, who was last seen on Aug. 26, 2024, at 7:45 a.m., on the 18000 block of Sandy Drive in the city of Canyon Country.

Marchetti is 5’0” tall and 170 lbs. She has brown or red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Marchetti suffers from a mental disability and requires medication.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website.

