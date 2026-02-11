LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).

The children, Joseph and Jaxxon, were last seen on Oct. 29, 2025, with their biological mother, Audrey Nicole Burak, and their stepfather, Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur on the 37000 block of Sparrow Drive in the city of Palmdale.

Joseph is 4’06”, 100lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and discoloration on his forehead. His last worn clothing description is unknown.

Jaxxon is 4’03”, 80lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. His last worn clothing description is unknown.

Audrey is 5’05”, 130lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last worn clothing description is unknown.

Marcus is 5’11”, 210lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. His last worn clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing children or their parents are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Palmdale Station Detective K. Martinez or the on-duty Watch Commander at (661) 272-2400.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http:// lacrimestoppers.org

