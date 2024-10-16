LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Daniel Juarez Olague.

He is a 55-year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on the 700 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Acton, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at approximately 5 p.m.

Olague is 5’03” tall, 200lbs, with black hair, blackeyes, mustache, goatee, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, red and black flannel jacket, black leather biker vest, black jeans, black sandals, and a Harley-Davidson ring on his left ring finger.

Olague has a possible destination of the 1100 black of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, San Fernando.

Olague is medication dependent. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

