Missing Lance Stonecrop

LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.   

Stone is 5’10” tall, 150lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo style pants.

He is a resident of Kern County and has been diagnosed with depression.

There is concern for his wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

