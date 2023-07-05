LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sarriah Marie Fields.

She is a 34-year-old female Black who last had contact with family on July 4, at 10:33 a.m.

Sarriah is 5’02” tall, 145 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos of a rose behind her right ear and “ELIJAH PRINCE” on her right shoulder. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress.

She is known to drive a red 2008 BMW X6 SUV with CA license plate #8NEY733 and has a possible destination of the Glendora Mountains.

Fields suffers from depression. Her family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the crime stoppers website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...