LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”

This campaign aims to educate drivers about the importance of staying vigilant when maneuvering near emergency vehicles and always pulling to the right when you see emergency red and blue lights behind you.

Every second counts during an emergency response. Whether it’s a sheriff’s unit/police car, fire engine or ambulance, emergency vehicles rely on drivers to do their part and clear the path quickly and safely. California law 21806 CVC requires motorists to pull to the right and stop when an emergency vehicle approaches with lights and sirens activated. This ensures a safe right-of-way for first responders when traveling to an emergency.

“Too often, we encounter drivers who are unsure of what to do or worse, ignore the sirens altogether,” said Sheriff Robert Luna. “This campaign is about saving lives by making sure every driver knows how to react when they see those flashing lights in their rearview mirror.”

The public can help by following these key safety reminders:

Stay alert: Keep music at a reasonable volume and avoid distractions so you can hear sirens and see flashing lights.

Pull to the right: When safe, signal and move the vehicle to the right-hand side of the road.

Stop and wait: Remain stopped until the emergency vehicle has passed, or if directed otherwise.

Don’t block intersections: In an intersection when an emergency vehicle approaches, continue through and then pull over.

To reinforce this message, the LASD will share educational content across social media platforms and conduct public service announcements. “Being aware and reacting properly isn’t just about following the laws about being a responsible member of our community,” Luna said. “When you see emergency lights, pull to the right. It could make the difference between life and death.”

To Watch the Video:

Click the link below to watch a video and learn what to do when emergency vehicles are behind you:

English: https://youtu.be/LofU0m8OsJ4

Spanish Version: https://youtu.be/hHsEi_ztA6

Let’s make the roads safer for first responders and the people they serve. When you see lights, pull to the right.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...