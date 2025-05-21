LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.

Using secure tools like Microsoft Forms, Bookings, and Teams, the Virtual Deputy program allows residents to schedule video calls with a deputy for non-emergent needs such as reporting property crimes, requesting patrol checks, or getting guidance. No in-person visits are needed.

“The Virtual Deputy program is a powerful example of how we can use technology to modernize law enforcement and enhance services for our communities,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “By offering safe, convenient, and efficient alternatives for non-emergency needs, we’re improving public access while allowing our deputies to stay focused on urgent calls for service. This is the kind of forward-thinking policing that builds stronger, more responsive communities across Los Angeles County and is a valuable model for other patrol stations.”

The Virtual Deputy process begins with a brief, user-friendly 9-question form available on the Palmdale Station website link . If the issue is deemed non-urgent, users are directed to schedule a virtual appointment through the Booking system. Appointments conducted via secure video conferencing can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance. Sessions are recorded for documentation, and residents can submit supporting media as evidence such as photos or videos.

A supervisor reviews each submission prior to processing, ensuring all interactions are validated and tracked. The system reinforces accountability and efficiency.

“The Virtual Deputy program helps us meet the evolving needs of our community while freeing up field deputies to respond to emergent calls,” said Palmdale Station Captain Joshua Bardon. “It’s a flexible, efficient option that respects people’s time while maintaining a high standard of service.”

This initiative complements the Department’s existing Sheriff’s Online Report Tracking System. While SORTS is ideal for residents who prefer a quick, form-based reporting option for minor property crimes, the Virtual Deputy platform offers a more interactive experience, including submitting evidence, live Q&A, and guidance from a deputy.

Since its soft launch in November 2024, the Virtual Deputy program has shown strong results processing over 475 submissions, filing 190 criminal reports, and completing 75 patrol logs. The program has also saved an estimated $14,300 by reducing fuel costs, vehicle use, and personnel deployment.

Following its success at Palmdale Station, the Department will be expanding the Virtual Deputy program to Lancaster, Lakewood, Century, and Temple patrol stations, with a Spanish-language version coming soon to better serve Spanish-speaking communities.

Palmdale residents can now access the Virtual Deputy platform by visiting Palmdale Station’s website and click on the Virtual Deputy Form link at the bottom of the page. Appointments are generally available during weekday business hours.

This program is another step toward improving service and accessibility for all communities LASD serves.

