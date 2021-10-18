LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station

The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, was unveiled Monday.

A formal ribbon cutting was officiated with several in attendance, including Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Supervisor Kathryn Barger of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Congressman Mike Garcia, Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda and City council members.

This project was a joint effort between the city of Santa Clarita and Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, to replace the previous station, located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, which is almost 50 years old. The total cost for the new station, excluding land, is estimated at $68,886,449.

The facility includes a vehicle maintenance building, communications tower standing at 180 feet tall, 9-1-1 dispatch equipped with additional desks compared to the previous station, a large helipad specifically assigned for LASD aero bureau to land, as well more office space to accommodate different specialized teams and detective bureau, improving staff communications. The new station is also equipped with integrated technology throughout the site.

The original station will remain operational until all of the necessary amenities, dispatch center, files, computers and staff can be moved and set up in the new station. The new station is not yet open to the public, but is expected to be operational in the next month or so.

