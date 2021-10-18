LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station

The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, was unveiled Monday.
A formal ribbon cutting was officiated with several in attendance, including Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Supervisor Kathryn Barger of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Congressman Mike Garcia, Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda and City council members.
This project was a joint effort between the city of Santa Clarita and Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, to replace the previous station, located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, which is almost 50 years old. The total cost for the new station, excluding land, is estimated at $68,886,449.
The facility includes a vehicle maintenance building, communications tower standing at 180 feet tall, 9-1-1 dispatch equipped with additional desks compared to the previous station, a large helipad specifically assigned for LASD aero bureau to land, as well more office space to accommodate different specialized teams and detective bureau, improving staff communications. The new station is also equipped with integrated technology throughout the site.
The original station will remain operational until all of the necessary amenities, dispatch center, files, computers and staff can be moved and set up in the new station. The new station is not yet open to the public, but is expected to be operational in the next month or so.
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
SACRAMENTO – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In fact, the chance of a teen being involved in a crash is highest during their first two years of driving.
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.