LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives seized approximately $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise

On Feb. 18, 2026, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario regarding a cargo theft investigation.

During the operation, detectives seized approximately $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise.

The stolen merchandise consisted of:

-22 pallets of First Tactical (Modesto, CA) clothing valued at approximately $1.2 million

-21 pallets of Mattel/Fisher-Price toys (Amazon stolen product) valued at approximately $250,000

-9 pallets of Amazon mixed freight valued at approximately $100,000

No arrests were made at the time of this operation. The investigation is ongoing.

In an effort to combat organized retail theft, the LASD formed the Organized Retail Crime Task Force in September 2023. The task force is supported by the Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the CCAT. ORCTF is dedicated to investigating, identifying, and apprehending suspect(s) of organized retail crimes. They work in conjunction with outside law enforcement agencies, other organized retail crime task forces, and federal partners to address retail theft incidents.

MCB detectives are combating cargo theft and helping to keep our communities safe.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the ORCTF at ORCTF@lasd.org or 562-946-7270. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

