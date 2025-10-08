LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.

Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications.

Suspect Lavie AKA Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana is a described as a female adult, approximately 5’07”, 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone with information regarding Suspect Lavie is encouraged to contact Lost Hills Station Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808 or LAPD Detective Marsh at 818-374-9500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http:// lacrimestoppers.org

