October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
| Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
Water drop


October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.

On average, a pedestrian is killed every 72 minutes and one is injured every 8 minutes in traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In California, 1,106 pedestrians were struck and killed in 2023.

“In Los Angeles County, walking should always be an easy and safe option for getting around,” Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “We want to make sure that people walking are safe. We urge drivers to take the time to look out for people. Small actions, like slowing down, putting away distractions and yielding at crosswalks, can reduce crashes and serious injuries.”

Vehicle speed impacts people walking, who do not have the same protections as drivers and passengers. A difference of just 15 MPH (20 MPH to 35 MPH) significantly increases the likelihood that a person walking will be killed if struck by a vehicle.

To promote the safety of people walking, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct safety operations throughout the month of October  that will focus on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield and running stop signs or signals.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers these driving tips to keep everyone safe:

-Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, around schools and in neighborhoods where children are present.

-Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions.

-Drive sober.

-Always stop for people in crosswalks and avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

-Avoid distractions such as texting or eating while driving. Keep your focus on the road.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SCVNews.com