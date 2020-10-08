header image

Inside
October 8
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
LASD Offering Safety Tips During National Pedestrian Safety Month
| Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
SCV Sheriff Pedestrian Safety Op
File photo. SCV Sheriff's Pedestrian Safety Op.

 

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages the public to remember that everyone is a pedestrian.

“Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or intersection, we are all pedestrians,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Whether you are ambulatory or need the aid of a mobility device. Always be aware and look for pedestrians. We want those who are out walking to be safe and feel safe when traveling.”

In an effort to promote a safe walking environment in our community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will focus on locations with a higher number of incidents of vehicle crashes involving pedestrians. Officers will monitor crosswalks for drivers and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or other violations that put pedestrians at risk.

The number of pedestrians killed has grown by about 50% over the past decade, with 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2018, or one traffic-related pedestrian death every 84 minutes.

Excess speed, poor lighting, crossing outside crosswalks and impairment are the main factors that lead to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips for drivers and pedestrians:

Drivers:

– Slow down on busy streets and intersections.

– Always look for pedestrians in intersections. Stop and allow pedestrians to cross. Pedestrians have the right-of-way at all marked or unmarked crosswalks.

– Stay off the phone and avoid other distracting behaviors such as eating, grooming, or using in-dash touch screens.

– Do your best to not block crosswalks making a right-hand turn.

– Keep headlights on at night and be extra careful when pedestrians are harder to see.

Pedestrians:

– Obey signs and signals. Try to cross at marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals where cars expect to see pedestrians.

– Make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers. A quick nod or wave is an easy way to let a driver know you see them, and they see you.

– Get in the habit of walking with a flashlight or wearing a reflective vest at night so it is easier for drivers to spot you.

– If you need to briefly walk into the street to maintain social distancing on sidewalks, look both ways for passing cars.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 278,665 Cases Countywide, 21 New Deaths; 6,457 SCV Cases
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 278,665 Cases Countywide, 21 New Deaths; 6,457 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 21 new deaths and 1,280 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,457 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Canyon Country Woman Arrested After Allegedly Slashing Sister with Kitchen Knife
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Canyon Country Woman Arrested After Allegedly Slashing Sister with Kitchen Knife
A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of slashing her sister multiple times with a kitchen knife on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Hart Superintendent to Recommend Getz Valencia High’s Permanent Principal
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Hart Superintendent to Recommend Getz Valencia High’s Permanent Principal
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC to Hold Three-Day Virtual Job Fair Beginning Oct. 27
The College of the Canyons Career Center has reformatted its annual fall Job Fair to an online three-day event to connect qualified candidates with companies looking to expand their workforce.
COC to Hold Three-Day Virtual Job Fair Beginning Oct. 27
SCV Water Recognized by EPA as 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
SCV Water Recognized by EPA as 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
Outlets at Tejon to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce they will be hosting Cinema Under the Stars, a fun, family-friendly Halloween event sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren.
Outlets at Tejon to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Event
L.A. County Creates Free WiFi Locator
Los Angeles County knows how important internet access is in the digital age. With an ongoing pandemic, more people are working and attending school virtually.
L.A. County Creates Free WiFi Locator
The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re the Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. This is the final open call of the year.
The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call
Castaic Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse
A man suspected of abusing his stepson for the past four years was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Castaic on Wednesday.
Castaic Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse
SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? SCV Water taken the guess work out by identifying the water-saving plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class
Santa Clarita Mobile App Updated
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application! The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.
Santa Clarita Mobile App Updated
County, City Officials Revisit Plans for Former Senior Center Newhall Building
Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita officials are expected to restart the process of looking into turning the vacant, former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center building in Newhall into a place to serve veterans and community arts, officials confirmed Wednesday.
County, City Officials Revisit Plans for Former Senior Center Newhall Building
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 66th SCV Death, Local Cases Up to 6,423
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 66th SCV Death, Local Cases Up to 6,423
California to Conserve a Third of Its Land, Water
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
California to Conserve a Third of Its Land, Water
State OK’s L.A. County’s New Voting System for November
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
State OK’s L.A. County’s New Voting System for November
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation have announced the appointment of Michelle Rey to the post of Executive Director.
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
