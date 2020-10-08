LASD Offering Safety Tips During National Pedestrian Safety Month

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages the public to remember that everyone is a pedestrian.

“Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or intersection, we are all pedestrians,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Whether you are ambulatory or need the aid of a mobility device. Always be aware and look for pedestrians. We want those who are out walking to be safe and feel safe when traveling.”

In an effort to promote a safe walking environment in our community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will focus on locations with a higher number of incidents of vehicle crashes involving pedestrians. Officers will monitor crosswalks for drivers and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or other violations that put pedestrians at risk.

The number of pedestrians killed has grown by about 50% over the past decade, with 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2018, or one traffic-related pedestrian death every 84 minutes.

Excess speed, poor lighting, crossing outside crosswalks and impairment are the main factors that lead to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips for drivers and pedestrians:

Drivers:

– Slow down on busy streets and intersections.

– Always look for pedestrians in intersections. Stop and allow pedestrians to cross. Pedestrians have the right-of-way at all marked or unmarked crosswalks.

– Stay off the phone and avoid other distracting behaviors such as eating, grooming, or using in-dash touch screens.

– Do your best to not block crosswalks making a right-hand turn.

– Keep headlights on at night and be extra careful when pedestrians are harder to see.

Pedestrians:

– Obey signs and signals. Try to cross at marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals where cars expect to see pedestrians.

– Make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers. A quick nod or wave is an easy way to let a driver know you see them, and they see you.

– Get in the habit of walking with a flashlight or wearing a reflective vest at night so it is easier for drivers to spot you.

– If you need to briefly walk into the street to maintain social distancing on sidewalks, look both ways for passing cars.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.