header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
| Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
puppy mill

As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.

Pedestrians are more and more at risk on the road. Based on data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 2020 had the largest ever annual increase, 21%, in the rate at which drivers struck and killed pedestrians.

In California, pedestrian deaths accounted for 27% of all traffic-related deaths in 2019.

“It’s simple: slow down and stop for pedestrians. They have the same rights to the road as everyone else,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant, Robert Hill said. “If you’re walking, be mindful of vehicle traffic and be predictable. We should all be looking out for one another.”

For the safety of everyone walking or driving, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol throughout September specifically looking for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations pertaining to drivers and pedestrians.

These violations include right-of-way at crosswalks, illegal turns and not stopping for signs or signals (e.g., right turn on red or red light running), and speeding.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers steps drivers and pedestrians can take to greatly reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking:

Pedestrians:

– Be predictable. Use crosswalks.

– Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.

– Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. No vehicle can stop instantly. At 30 m.p.h., a diver needs at least 90
feet to stop.

– Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or at night.

– Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

Drivers:

– Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

– Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month

LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
FULL STORY...

Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February

Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
FULL STORY...

Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday

Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Friday, Aug 27, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Two decades after Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian made the ultimate sacrifice, his memory remains alive and well in the hearts of those who knew him.
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
"Beware the Dark Realm," an award-winning walk-through haunted house in Santa Clarita, will open its castle doors for six nights during the 2021 Halloween season, starting Friday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
%d bloggers like this: