LASD Operation Safe Streets Arrest 13 During A.V. Sweep

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Safe Streets Bureau, Palmdale Station began investigating an Antelope Valley criminal street gang engaged in violent criminal activities throughout the Antelope Valley.

Numerous members of the criminal street gang were identified and search warrants were authored to their identified residence.

On Thursday, March 20, Operation Safe Streets Detectives, assisted by Special Enforcement Bureau, Major Crimes Bureau, Narcotics Bureau and Federal Bureau of Investigations agents, served search warrants at 18 locations throughout the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.

During the search warrants, detectives seized 23 firearms, including two AK-47 rifles, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a large quantity of narcotics. Additionally, suspected C-4 explosives and a mortar were found at one location, which was safely recovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosives Detail.

Thirteen suspects were arrested on felony charges, including Possession of a Destructive Device or Explosive (18710 PC), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), Felon in Possession of Ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC), Carrying a Loaded Firearm- Not the Registered Owner (25850(c)(6) PC), Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed (11370.1 HS), Possession of a Machine Gun (32625 PC), Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance (11351 HS) and Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale (11378 HS).

The suspects were all transported to and booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and held on $0 bail with the next court date of Monday, March 24.

In an effort to combat criminal street gang activity, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department formed the Operation Safe Streets Bureau in 1979.

There are Operation Safe Streets teams assigned to patrol stations throughout the county that are dedicated to investigating, identifying, and apprehending suspects involved in criminal street gang activity.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Operation Safe Streets Bureau Lieutenant Daniel Rodriguez at (310) 680-2511.

