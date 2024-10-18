header image

1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
| Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Teens_General2_1200x1200

In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct. 20-26, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, teen drivers are nearly four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers in all other age groups.

“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety and in communicating important driving safety information,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Teen drivers are still gaining experience behind the wheel and more likely to take risks and pick up bad habits. This is why it’s important for parents and caregivers to play an active role in talking to their teens about risky driving behaviors that can lead to deadly and tragic consequences.”

LASD offers the following tips to parents and guardians for starting conversations about safe driving with teens:

Provisional Driver’s License. Learn about California’s provisional licensing law, which places restrictions on passengers and driving at night during the first year they have a license.

Lead by example. Have driving sessions with your teen. Tell, but also show your teen how to drive safely.

Set ground rules. Be firm on rules such as no phone use, being distracted by friends, always following the speed limit, and always buckling up.

Sober driving. Emphasize the importance of never driving under the influence or riding with someone who has been drinking.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information visit National Teen Driver Safety Week.
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting

Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
FULL STORY...

Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk

Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
FULL STORY...

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Waste Connections, the owner and operator of Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, alleging that Waste Connections has negligently and recklessly operated the landfill, resulting in serious harm to residents.
FULL STORY...

FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline

FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
The Federal Communications Commission Board of Commissioners has adopted rules that require wireless carriers to route calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s geographic location instead of by area code.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
National Recall of 11M Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. business, is recalling approximately 11,765,285 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.
National Recall of 11M Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Waste Connections, the owner and operator of Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, alleging that Waste Connections has negligently and recklessly operated the landfill, resulting in serious harm to residents.
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator
FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline
The Federal Communications Commission Board of Commissioners has adopted rules that require wireless carriers to route calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s geographic location instead of by area code.
FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline
Oct. 23: Coffee With a Cop at Trophy Coffee
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Trophy Coffee, located in Placerita Canyon on the campus of The Masters Universtiy.
Oct. 23: Coffee With a Cop at Trophy Coffee
Barger, LAPH Seek Support on Chiquita Canyon Cancer Claims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Director of Los Angeles County’s Department Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, have sent a letter enlisting the help of the Los Angeles County’s Cancer Surveillance Program.
Barger, LAPH Seek Support on Chiquita Canyon Cancer Claims
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
