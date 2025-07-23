LASD: Parolee Arrested, Drug Operation Dismantled in Santa Clarita

On Thursday, July 10, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 45-year-old male parolee at large at a hotel on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

He was wanted for assault on a peace officer and fleeing a June 27 traffic stop in Castaic, where two loaded firearms were recovered.

A search warrant at the location led to the seizure of one pound of narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine and PCP. There was also evidence of drug sales.

A 58-year-old male was also arrested for possesssion for sale and maintaining a drug house. Two others, a 26-year-old female and a 43-year-old male, were cited and released for possession of a controlled substance.

For additional information, please contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station at 661-260-4000.

