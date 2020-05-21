LASD Reminding Motorists to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Responsibly

This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.

To help protect you and your family, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol over the Memorial Day Weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“This Memorial Day weekend will be much different than years before due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “But when it comes to protecting your family and getting around, it doesn’t mean we have to get complacent. If you plan on drinking, stay at home.”

Pandemic or no pandemic, it is never okay to drive under the influence of alcohol. Remember, a DUI does not just mean alcohol: some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

While the state is relaxing stay-at-home orders, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department advises the public to avoid large gatherings for Memorial Day Weekend and practice physical distancing measures, when feasible, by staying at least six feet away from others.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

