LASD Reminds Drivers ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Holiday Season

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2023 alone, 1,038 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Now through New Year’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others at risk.

“We want to make sure everyone gets home safely so that they can celebrate the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Not only is driving impaired illegal, but it is also dangerous and never acceptable. We are asking everyone to do their part to keep themselves and everyone on the roads safe.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transit or calling a taxi or rideshare service if you intend to drink.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting your local sheriff’s station or police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

To receive detailed, up-to-date information directly from the LASD via e-mail, register for “Nixle” alerts at www.Nixle.com and register for “LASD-Carson Station.” You may also text your zip code to 888777 to receive text alerts only. Standard text messaging rates may apply, depending on your calling plan.

Like this: Like Loading...