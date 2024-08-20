header image

August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers are encouraged to make responsible choices behind the wheel by never driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to enjoy their end of Summer travels and Labor Day festivities, but it’s imperative to do so responsibly,” Sergeant Michael Lennig of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. “Driving under the influence not only puts your life at risk but also endangers everyone else on the road. Our goal is to reduce preventable crashes and save lives.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips to “Go Safely:”

Plan Ahead: If you know you’ll be drinking, arrange for a designated driver, use a ride-sharing service, taxi or public transportation.

Buckle Up: Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself in the event of a crash.

Stay Alert: Avoid distractions such as texting or eating while driving. Keep your focus on the road.

Follow Speed Limits: Speeding reduces your reaction time and increases the severity of crashes.

Watch for Pedestrians and Bicyclists: With more people enjoying outdoor activities, be extra vigilant and share the road responsibly.
Take Breaks: If you’re traveling long distances, take regular breaks to rest and avoid fatigue.

To help keep the community safe, the LASD will have additional officers on patrol Aug. 16 through Labor Day, Sept. 2, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The additional efforts to prevent impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over.

In addition to patrols, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will hold DUI Checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the County of Los Angeles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,524 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2022, that’s one person every 39 minutes.

While drunk driving is a significant traffic safety problem, driving while impaired is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and cannabis products may also impair. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Monday, Aug 19, 2024
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval

L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening

L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County unveiled Thursday a Court Reporter Crisis Dashboard, available [here], which highlights the staggering number of court proceedings in Los Angeles County that have taken place without any verbatim record because of the well-documented court reporter shortage and continued statutory restrictions on electronic recording, as well as outcome data relating to the Court's extraordinary efforts to recruit and retain court reporters to fill its over 125 vacancies, Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court David W. Slayton announced.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
California State University, Northridge women's soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
The Master's University women's soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
Matadors Offer Advice on Navigating Smooth Transition to Campus Life
Parking, papers and (finding some) peace … these are just some of the subjects Matadors — returning students, professors and staff — covered when asked for advice for those just starting out at California State University, Northridge.
Matadors Offer Advice on Navigating Smooth Transition to Campus Life
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
SCVNews.com