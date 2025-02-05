LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, Feb. 3 at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.

The witnesses pointed to the suspect and told deputies they witnessed him lighting a brush fire near Knapp Ranch Road and Woolsey Canyon Road.

The witnesses stated the suspect lit the fire and left the location. The witnesses followed in their vehicle. The suspect eventually surrendered, placing himself in the prone position.

The fire burned an approximately 100 square foot area of brush before being extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The suspect was arrested for Arson (Violation 451 P.C.) The investigation is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson/Explosive Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosive Unit at (323) 881-7500

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

