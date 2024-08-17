LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.

Rafael Orozco Bravo is a missing hiker and there is concern for his well-being.

He is a 45-year-old Hispanic male who was last seen on Aug. 3, at 9 p.m. on the 39000 block of Golden State Highway, in Castaic.

Bravo is 5’02” tall, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a a red sweater, blue jeans and has a burn scar on his chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

