LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker

The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.
1925
- Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story
]
Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the process for the District 3 seat where incumbent Jason Gibbs was the only person to run for election.
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Let creativity shine with a Painted Book Box event Monday, Sept. 23, 10 - 11 a.m. at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency in coordination with the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Road Rehab Program will begin construction of a new pipeline on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road in Saugus.
Valencia Country Club has been awarded first place for "Renovation of the Year" in Golf Inc. magazine’s private club category.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Council will hold a lunch event on Thursday, Sept. 12 sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host the Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at Valencia Country Club on Monday, Sept. 9.
Join the most influential women business leaders on the Board of Directors at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. for the influenceHER Women of Influence Forum at Venue Valencia.
The annual Evening of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:15 p.m., in the Santa Clarita Youth Grove at Central Park in Saugus.
1956
- Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.
