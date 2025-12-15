LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families affected by the terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia. Acts of violence, including antisemitism and hate in all forms, have no place in our society.

As Sunday, Dec. 14 marked the first day of Hanukkah, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those observing. While there are no credible threats in Los Angeles County at this time, out of an abundance of caution we are closely monitoring the situation, increasing patrols at critical facilities, and coordinating with our community and faith-based partners.

As families and communities gather to observe Hanukkah, we encourage everyone to remain aware and take simple steps to stay safe:

Arrive and depart in groups when possible.

Be aware of your surroundings and identify exits when entering a facility.

Report unattended packages, suspicious behavior, or unfamiliar vehicles.

Trust your instincts—if something feels out of place, notify staff or law enforcement.

In an emergency, call 911.

We remain committed to protecting every member of our diverse communities. If you see something, say something.

Wishing you a safe and peaceful Hanukkah.”

