LASD: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement.

Residents can now schedule a live video meeting with a deputy sheriff to report certain non-emergency crimes or to ask law enforcement-related questions.

This virtual option offers several benefits to the public:

-Reduced wait times in the station lobby

-A faster and more streamlined reporting process

-Enhanced availability of deputies to respond to emergency calls

This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to providing law enforcement services that are accessible, efficient, and responsive to community needs.

To schedule a Virtual Deputy appointment, please scan the QR code or visit:

https://lasd.org/santa- clarita-valley/

Important: This service is not intended for emergencies or to file public complaints.

If you require immediate law enforcement assistance, call 911 or contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

