LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station detectives are actively investigating a recent battery.

On Nov. 29, the victim was visiting family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus. While enroute to the location, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim.

After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15-20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was confronted by two male Hispanics and a female Hispanic.

One of the males asked the victim whose vehicle was parked in front of the location. The victim explained it was his vehicle and exited to move the vehicle.

Upon doing so, he was struck from behind and fell to the ground. The two males and female fled on foot and out of view. The victim sustained minor injury. The suspect(s) remain outstanding at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or via www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

